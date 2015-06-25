FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cabrera-Bello in three-way tie for lead in Munich
June 25, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Cabrera-Bello in three-way tie for lead in Munich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafa Cabrera-Bello of Spain lines up his putts on the fifth green during the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

BERLIN (Reuters) - In-form Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello shared the lead on seven-under-par 65 with Dane Lasse Jensen and Daniel Gaunt of Australia after the BMW International Open first round in Munich on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Cabrera-Bello, who has finished fourth, 13th and second in his last three events, put in another good performance on a sun-drenched day at the Eichenreid Golf Club.

“I have been playing well for a few weeks now,” he told reporters after reeling off nine birdies.

“I putted really nicely and holed a few good long ones so it was nice to keep the momentum going after a week off.”

Cabrera-Bello has won twice on the European Tour and lost out to Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti in a four-way playoff in last year’s BMW event.

Title favorite Henrik Stenson, the world number seven, opened with a 67 but local hero Martin Kaymer struggled to a 72.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez

