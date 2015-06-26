FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magical recovery boosts Cabrera-Bello in Munich
June 26, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Magical recovery boosts Cabrera-Bello in Munich

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A magical recovery at the 18th hole helped Rafael Cabrera-Bello fire a five-under 67 to grab a one-stroke lead in the BMW International Open second round in Munich on Friday.

The Spaniard is 12-under overall, one ahead of England’s James Morrison (66) and two in front of Denmark’s Lasse Jensen (69) and Northern Ireland’s Michael Hoey (65).

The highlight of Cabrera-Bello’s round, which began at the 10th, came at the 18th where he found water with his approach before chipping in for a birdie.

“Everyone can score very low around here so you need a little bit of luck and I got my fair bit of luck,” the twice European Tour winner told reporters.

Hoey’s 65 matched overnight joint leader Cabrera-Bello’s first-round score.

”I knew the greens would be better today and I putted well,” said Hoey, a five-times tour winner. “There was an opportunity today to shoot seven under and I did that.”

World number seven Henrik Stenson was on six under after carding a 71 but Germany’s Martin Kaymer (71) missed the cut on one under.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez

