FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rookie Gros leaps into contention at Leopard Creek
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 28, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Rookie Gros leaps into contention at Leopard Creek

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MALELANE, South Africa (Reuters) - European Tour rookie Sebastien Gros made nine birdies in a sparkling 63 to surge into contention after the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at the Leopard Creek Country Club on Saturday.

The Frenchman was one under after opening rounds of 71 and 72 but struck form with a bogey-free day to finish in joint second on the leaderboard at 10 under par, three shots behind home favorite Charl Schwartzel.

Gros was level with compatriot Benjamin Hebert, who had a mixed day as he carded a 68.

The 26-year-old Gros, playing just his second European Tour event after finishing second on the Challenge Tour last season, hit the low round of the week and missed a putt on the last for a 10-under-par 62.

”That was the first time in my life that I had a 10-under putt,“ Gros, whose only other tour appearance was a tied 52nd at the Madeira Islands Open in August, told reporters. ”I‘m very pleased with what happened today.

”It was not that good from the tee but I was recovering back and every time I had a good opportunity I made it so the entire round was really good.

“I‘m very pleased because even if I had a great season on the Challenge Tour, you never know how you compare to the top players in Europe or South Africa so being in contention is just a good feeling.”

Schwartzel, a three-time winner of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, led by five shots going in Saturday’s round but lost his fluency of the opening two days and could only muster a two-under-par 70, including three birdies and one bogey. South African Dylan Frittelli carded a 66 and was alone in fourth on eight under par, five shots behind Schwartzel.

Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Rob Hodgetts; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; +27832722948; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.