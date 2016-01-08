FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazing Grace surges into joint lead at rain-hit SA Open
January 8, 2016

Amazing Grace surges into joint lead at rain-hit SA Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Golf - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 19/11/15 South Africa's Branden Grace during the first round Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 8 - South African Branden Grace sunk birdies in consecutive holes to storm into a share of the lead at the South African Open before the threat of lightning and rain brought a premature end to the second round on Friday.

Grace, who had completed the 11th hole when play was suspended and later called off, was level with clubhouse leader and compatriot Keith Horne on eight under par.

Having sunk successive birdies between the second and fifth holes, Grace added two more on 10 and 11, his only blemish a bogey at the par-three sixth.

He carded an erratic 69 in Thursday’s opening round as he seeks a first victory in his home Open championship to go with six previous European Tour wins.

Horne went bogey-free as three birdies completed a steady 69 in windy conditions earlier in the day. He and Grace share a one-shot lead over South African Jbe Kruger, who shot 70 in his second round.

Overnight leader Jaco van Zyl suffered a horror 11 holes before the players were called off the course, including three bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-four 10th.

He is three under par for the tournament with seven holes to play in his second round.

South Africans Brandon Stone (67) and Justin Walters (70), as well as Englishman Ross McGowan (70), were two shots off the leaders at six under par having completed their rounds.

Englishman Andy Sullivan, the defending champion, is in danger of missing the weekend after a 72 gave him a total of three over par, one shot outside the projected cut.

Seventy-eight players must complete their second rounds early on Saturday morning.

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; +27832722948; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

