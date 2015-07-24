FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Briton Willett leads way as storms lash European Masters
July 24, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

Briton Willett leads way as storms lash European Masters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Danny Willett of England walks to the second tee during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BERNE (Reuters) - Briatin’s Danny Willett, who was tied sixth at last week’s British Open, produced another brilliant performance to lead the way in the European Masters before thunderstorms ended play early at Crans Montana on Friday.

He chalked up nine birdies in a second-round 62 to take the clubhouse lead on 13 under par.

Sharing second place on 12 under were South Korean pair Baek Seuk-Hyun (63) and Yang Yong-Eun (63), the 2009 U.S. PGA Championship winner.

Swedish amateur Marcus Kinhult was in fourth spot on nine under after posting a 66.

“I hit it well on the range this morning, got into a nice rhythm early on and carried it through the whole round,” Willett told reporters.

“Over these last two weeks I haven’t been getting too far ahead of myself and every time I’ve got in trouble I’ve just taken my medicine and moved on to the next hole.”

American Patrick Reed (69) was in a group on four under par, one better than Britain’s Lee Westwood (69).

Spaniard Sergio Garcia faces an anxious wait before he discovers on Saturday if his one-under-par aggregate will be good enough to make the cut.

Twelve groups were unable to complete their rounds before the storms engulfed the Swiss Alps.

Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris

