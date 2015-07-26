FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In-form Willett claims European Masters title
#Sports News
July 26, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

In-form Willett claims European Masters title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Danny Willett fended off a strong challenge from compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick to win the European Masters by one shot at Crans Montana on Sunday.

Willett, who finished tied sixth at last week’s British Open, started the final round level on 12 under with Fitzpatrick and the 27-year-old shot a bogey-free 65 to finish 17 under par and claim his third European Tour title.

Former world amateur number one Fitzpatrick carded six birdies in his final round but two bogeys meant the 20-year-old had to settle for 16 under.

“I kept very, very calm all day. I just waited for the right things to happen to get on a run,” Willett told reporters.

“Fitzy (Fitzpatrick) played some great golf and kept the pressure on. When someone is right on your heels you know you can’t let up.”

Tyrrell Hatton finished third on 15 under after the Briton surged up the leaderboard thanks to a scorching final round of 62.

Sweden’s Pelle Edberg was one shot behind in fourth.

Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
