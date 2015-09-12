FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Joint leader Slattery chasing second successive victory
#Sports News
September 12, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Joint leader Slattery chasing second successive victory

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lee Slattery of Britain chips to the 16th green during the fourth round of the Madrid Masters golf tournament in Alcala de Henares near Madrid, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Lee Slattery is looking to capture back-to-back European Tour victories after a seven-under-par 63 earned the Englishman a share of the lead in the third round of the Dutch Open at Zandvoort on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who won last week’s Russian Open, is on 16-under 194 on the links of the Kennemer Golf and Country Club, alongside Spain’s Rafa Cabrera-Bello (63).

Scotland’s Paul Lawrie, the 1999 British Open champion, is third on 195 after carding a 63, one stroke ahead of Belgian Thomas Pieters (62).

”It’s like a dream come true at the minute,“ Slattery told reporters. ”I went into last week with a lot of pressure on and won and then I’ve come here with no pressure whatsoever and have just been trying to play good golf.

”Over the years I’ve been told a lot that I should be doing better, that I’ve under-achieved.

“I knew deep down that there are certain aspects of my golf swing I struggle with and I had to get stronger,” added Slattery who is ranked 197th in the world.

Writing by Tony Jimenez,; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
