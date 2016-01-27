FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oosthuizen, Larrazabal set the pace in Qatar
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 27, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Oosthuizen, Larrazabal set the pace in Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - South African Louis Oosthuizen shot a first-round seven-under-par 65 in windy conditions at the Qatar Open on Wednesday to share the lead with Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal.

Former British Open champion Oosthuizen made seven birdies at Doha Golf Club to make an excellent start in his bid to win his first tournament of 2016, a feat he has achieved in four of the last five years.

”I like windy conditions,“ Oosthuizen told the European Tour website. ”If it gets really strong, then it gets difficult.

“There are a lot of cross-wind shots, where you’re not sure if it’s in or a little down, so you need to have that wind map out and handy.”

Former Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium was among a group of players one shot further back.

Defending champion Branden Grace of South Africa and 2014 Qatar winner Sergio Garcia carded opening rounds of 70.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.