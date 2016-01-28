FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twice winner Lawrie takes the lead in Qatar
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 28, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Twice winner Lawrie takes the lead in Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former British Open champion Paul Lawrie moved into pole position to clinch a record third Qatar Open title after a second-round 66 put him one shot clear at the halfway stage on Thursday.

Lawrie, who lifted the trophy in 1999 and 2012, moved to 11 under par after sinking seven birdies on his way to the joint lowest score of the day.

“It’s just nice to go back to places that you know you can play well on and you have done in the past,” Lawrie said on the European Tour website (www.europeantour.com).

“It all helps. You see your name on the board a couple of times, you walk past it every day at the range. It’s got to help that you know you’ve won this tournament twice before.”

Former Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium is a shot adrift, while England’s Andrew Johnston, Spain’s Rafael Cabrera-Bello and France’s Gregory Bourdy are a further shot off the pace.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.