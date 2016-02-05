FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf: Els rediscovers form in Dubai, McIlroy slips off pace
February 5, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Golf: Els rediscovers form in Dubai, McIlroy slips off pace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Golf - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship - Abu Dhabi Golf Club, United Arab Emirates - 20/1/16 South Africa's Ernie Els tees off at the 2nd hole during the Pro-Am Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic - RTX236GU

(Reuters) - Ernie Els enjoyed a return to form as he moved to within a shot of the lead at the Dubai Desert Classic after the second round on Friday, but defending champion and world number two Rory McIlroy slipped off the pace.

Els, a four-times major winner and record three-times champion in Dubai, shot a five-under-par 67, which included an eagle on the 18th, to move to nine under for the tournament, a shot adrift of Spain’s Rafael Cabrera-Bello.

Cabrera-Bello, the 2012 champion in Dubai, birdied the last for a second consecutive 67.

South Africa’s Els, who has endured struggles with his short putting game and has been working with a changed grip, is in a three-way tie for second with Britain’s Danny Willett (65) and compatriot Trevor Fisher (68).

It was a frustrating day for four-times major winner McIlroy, who offset five birdies with five bogeys for a level-par round of 72 that left him six shots back of the lead.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Frank Pingue

