FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harding leads Tshwane Open after first round
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 11, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Harding leads Tshwane Open after first round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s Justin Harding birdied five of his final eight holes to surge to the top of the leaderboard after the opening round of the European Tour’s Tshwane Open on Thursday.

Harding, who missed the cut in his previous two European Tour tournaments in 2016, carded a seven under-par 63 and is one shot ahead of compatriot Michael Anthony (64).

Home golfer Thesis Spangenberg, who only came through the qualifying tournament on Tuesday to take his place in the field, continued that form with a five under-par 65, despite a double-bogey on the 10th hole.

South African Open champion Brandon Stone carded a disappointing one over-par 71, but at least took bragging rights in his family after father Kevin was four shots worse off following his opening round.

It is not the first time the Stones have gone head-to-head on the European Tour, they also played in the Joburg Open last season.

Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; +27832722948; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.