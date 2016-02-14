Golf: Schwartzel cruises to Tshwane Open victory

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel claimed an 11th European Tour title as he cruised to an eight-shot victory at the Tshwane Open on Sunday.

Leading by one shot overnight, the 2011 Masters champion stormed to the win with seven birdies and an eagle in a final round 63 to post a 16-under-par total for the tournament.

“I played well the whole week, today was a bit iffy at stages, but the difference was I putted really well,” Schwartzel said at the trophy presentation.

“I spent a lot of hours on the practice greens in the last few days and it was a good time to find something.”

Only 20 players finished under-par for the tournament and Schwartzel said it was testament to the challenge that the tough Pretoria Country Club course presents.

“I’ve had some great success here. I’ve always liked this course... now I like it even better. It was in great shape and even though it’s old, it makes you think a lot (about your game) and gives you a lot of options. It’s a big test.”

Denmark’s Jeff Winther produced the best round of his short tour career with a 64 to take second place on eight-under-par.

It was a best ever European Tour finish for rookie Winther, who had not made the cut in his five previous events.

South African Anthony Michael (70), who led after Friday’s second round, finished third.

The Tshwane Open was Schwartzel’s second victory of the European Tour season, after he claimed his third Alfred Dunhill Championship title in December.

It is the fifth and final tour event of the season to be staged in South Africa.