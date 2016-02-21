FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fraser lands Malaysia title after Lee falters
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 21, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Fraser lands Malaysia title after Lee falters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Marcus Fraser of Australia looks at the ball after the tee off at the hole number 16 during DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Australian Marcus Fraser sank testing putts on his final two holes to land the European Tour’s $3 million Maybank Championship Malaysia on Sunday after overnight leader Lee Soo-min fell apart down the stretch.

The South Korean led by two with three holes to play but went double bogey-par-double bogey as Fraser sunk a 10-foot effort on 17 and an uphill left to right 15-foot par putt on the last to win the inaugural event by two shots in Kuala Lumpur.

Lee, 22, had begun the final day with a three-shot lead and looked solid for most of his round before his closing struggles as a first tournament win on foreign soil slipped from his grasp.

Fraser gratefully took advantage to end his almost six-year trophy drought after the 37-year-old closed with a final round of three-under-par 68 at the Royal Selangor Golf Club for a 15-under 269 total, two better than Lee (73) and Filipino Miguel Tabuena (68).

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

