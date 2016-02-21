Fraser lands Malaysia title after Lee falters

Marcus Fraser of Australia looks at the ball after the tee off at the hole number 16 during DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Australian Marcus Fraser sank testing putts on his final two holes to land the European Tour’s $3 million Maybank Championship Malaysia on Sunday after overnight leader Lee Soo-min fell apart down the stretch.

The South Korean led by two with three holes to play but went double bogey-par-double bogey as Fraser sunk a 10-foot effort on 17 and an uphill left to right 15-foot par putt on the last to win the inaugural event by two shots in Kuala Lumpur.

Lee, 22, had begun the final day with a three-shot lead and looked solid for most of his round before his closing struggles as a first tournament win on foreign soil slipped from his grasp.

Fraser gratefully took advantage to end his almost six-year trophy drought after the 37-year-old closed with a final round of three-under-par 68 at the Royal Selangor Golf Club for a 15-under 269 total, two better than Lee (73) and Filipino Miguel Tabuena (68).