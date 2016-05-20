FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Willett, Warren lead Irish Open, McIlroy one shot back
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 20, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

Willett, Warren lead Irish Open, McIlroy one shot back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Golf - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open - The K Club, County Kildare, Ireland - 20/5/16 England's Danny Willett tees off shot at the 7th hole during the second round Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

DUBLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett shot a second-round 71 to share the lead with Scotland’s Marc Warren on eight-under-par at the Irish Open on Friday.

The pair finished one stroke ahead of world number three Rory McIlroy who carded a two-under 70 at the K Club on the outskirts of Dublin.

Warren conjured up seven birdies, including three in his last four holes, while Englishman Willett, the world number nine, made five birdies and four bogeys in an inconsistent round after his sparkling 65 on Thursday.

”A little bit scrappy but grinding out quite nicely,“ Willett told the European PGA Tour website. ”Marc’s score today is a fantastic round of golf.

“It was a little bit trickier but as Marc showed, if you hit some good golf shots, there’s a score out there.”

Reporting by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.