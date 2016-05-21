FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McIlroy moves ahead at rain-hit Irish Open
May 21, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

McIlroy moves ahead at rain-hit Irish Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Golf - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open - The K Club, County Kildare, Ireland - 21/5/16 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his second shot at the 13th hole during the third round Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

(Reuters) - World number three Rory McIlroy moved ahead at the Irish Open on a storm-hit day three at the K Club on Saturday, knocking Danny Willett and Marc Warren off the top of the leaderboard.

Tournament host McIlroy, starting the day one stroke behind the joint leaders, made birdies at the fourth and 10th holes to move to nine under and ease three shots clear at the top of the leaderboard with three holes still to play.

U.S. Masters champion Willett, who also has three holes of his third round left, made three early bogeys and one birdie on the fourth to drop down the leaderboard.

Warren also struggled with the conditions and dropped fiveshots over the first nine holes to slip six shots behind McIlroy.

The third round will resume on Sunday morning.

Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond

