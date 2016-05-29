Golf-Britain's Wood wins BMW PGA Championship

Britain Golf - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England - 29/5/16. England's Chris Wood celebrates with the trophy after winning the BMW PGA Championship. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic

VIRGINIA WATER, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Chris Wood achieved the biggest victory of his career when he won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth by one stroke on Sunday.

Wood claimed the first prize of 833,330 euros ($926,079)after firing a closing three-under-par 69 to finish nine under on 279 at the European Tour’s flagship event.

Sweden’s Rikard Karlberg compiled the best round of the day, a hole-in-one at the second helping him to a 65 for 280.

It was the second ace of the day as Britain’s James Morrison also had a hole-in-one at the 14th to win a car from the sponsors worth around 95,000 pounds ($138,918).

Morrison, however, finished down the field after signing off with a 75 for 291.

U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett posted a 71 to take third place on 281.