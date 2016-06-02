Mixed fortunes for Stenson and Westwood in Sweden

Britain's golfer Lee Westwood in action during practice round at Bro Hof Slott Golf Club prior to the Nordea Masters tournament in Stockholm, Sweden, June 01, 2016. TT News Agency/Soren Andersson/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - European Ryder Cup stalwarts Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the opening round of the Nordea Masters at the Bro Hof Slott Golf Club on Thursday.

Swede Stenson, the world number six, was down in a share of 63rd position after carding a level-par 72.

Westwood, however, was one stroke off the lead held by six players after shooting a 68. The Briton, who has won the event three times, mixed six birdies with two bogeys.

"I struck the ball well and I was pretty pleased with my putting," the former world number one told reporters after a hot day on the outskirts of Stockholm.

"I've been looking forward to this tournament for a while because I've got a good record here so it's nice to get off to a strong start and hopefully I can keep it going."

Fellow Britons Marc Warren, Andrew Johnston and Scott Henry led the way on 67 with Florian Fritsch of Germany and French pair Clement Berardo and Sebastien Gros.