Level-headed Fitzpatrick on course for second European title

Britain's Matthew Fitzpatrick tees out on hole ten during the second round at Bro Hof golf club during the Nordea Masters tournament in Stockholm, Sweden June 3, 2016.TT News Agency/Fredrik Persson/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - England's Matthew Fitzpatrick kept his head to see off a triple challenge and extend his lead to five shots after three rounds of the Nordea Masters in Stockholm on Saturday.

The overnight leader, who started the day three clear, had been pegged back by the midway point at the Bro Hof Slott Golf Club, but played a superb back nine to record a four-under-par 68 and move to 15 under par.

Defending champion Alex Noren of Sweden, who shot 67, and Nicolas Colsaerts (70) were Fitzpatrick's closest challengers.

Belgian Colsaerts had wiped out Fitzpatrick's overnight advantage by the mid-point of his round, holing three birdies to match the Briton's 11 under par at the turn.

But their fortunes changed on the first of the back nine, Colsaerts dropping a shot while his playing partner made birdie.

Then, at the par-five 13th, the 21-year-old Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first European Tour victory in the British Masters last October, conjured up a brilliant recovery while Colsaerts missed his par putt after finding the water.

England's Lee Westwood, a former world number one, failed to make a move and remained five under after including a double-bogey in a round of 72.

Swede Henrik Stenson, the world number six, picked up two shots to card a 70 and finish on four under.