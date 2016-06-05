FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fitzpatrick boosts Ryder Cup hopes with Nordea Masters win
June 5, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Fitzpatrick boosts Ryder Cup hopes with Nordea Masters win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick poses for photographers with the trophy after winning the Nordea Masters tournament at Bro Hof golf club in Stockholm, Sweden Sunday June 5, 2016. TT News Agency/Fredrik Persson/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - England's Matthew Fitzpatrick boosted his Ryder Cup qualifying hopes with a three-shot victory at the Nordea Masters in Stockholm on Sunday.

The 21-year-old had led by five shots overnight but dropped to two in front around the turn on the final day before he closed out with a one-under par 71 to finish on 16-under and become the youngest winner of the event.

Denmark's Lasse Jensen carded a 68 to finish runner-up on 13-under for his best result on the European Tour. Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts was in third place a further shot behind after a final round of 70.

Fitzpatrick's second European Tour title, after last year's British Masters, consolidated his fourth place standing in the Ryder Cup European points list.

The top four Europeans qualify for the Sept. 30 competition against the United States in Hazeltine, Minnesota.

"It was a great final day for me and I managed to hold on to my lead fairly well and get the win. I felt like today was the round were I would be under the most pressure," said Fitzpatrick, who bogeyed the final hole.

"I'm a million miles ahead of schedule. It's been a tough past few weeks and all of a sudden you turn up and pick up a win. That's golf and I've seen it a lot this year," said Fitzpatrick.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson had the lowest round of the day at Bro Hof Slott with a closing 66 to finish in a tie for fourth with local favorite Bjorn Hellgren (67) at 10 under.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
