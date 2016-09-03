Golf: Australian Hend takes one-shot lead at Crans-sur-Sierre

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Scott Hend (AUS) of Australia hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the men's Olympic golf competition.

(Reuters) - Scott Hend moved a shot clear of Sweden's Alex Noren after carding a five-under-par 65 in the third round of the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland on Saturday.

The Australian, who won the True Thailand Classic in March and represented his country at the Rio Olympics, started the day a shot off the pace but picked up four birdies on the front nine and two more after the turn before a bogey at the last left him on 13 under.

Noren shot 66 to finish on 12 under going into the final day, with England's Richard Bland, who led after day two, finishing two shots further back following a 69.

Bland goes into the fourth round one shot ahead of compatriot Andrew Johnston, Finland's Mikko Ilonen, Spaniard Alejandro Canizares and Frenchman Romain Langasque.

Former world number one Lee Westwood shot a three-under-par 67 while U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett carded a 70. Chris Wood, who will line up alongside his English compatriots in Europe's Ryder Cup team later this month, carded a one-over 71.

Holders Europe will be aiming to win the Ryder Cup for the ninth time in 11 editions when they take on the United States at Hazeltine, Minnesota from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.