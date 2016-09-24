FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Frenchman Levy stays ahead in fog-hit European Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alexander Levy of France watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015.Paul Childs - RTX1KHYO

(Reuters) - Frenchman Alexander Levy will take a four-shot lead into Sunday's third and final round of the European Open after the tournament in Germany was reduced to 54 holes due to fog delays.

Nearly seven hours were lost on the first two days at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach and further mist on Saturday morning caused another three-hour delay.

Levy made par on the ninth hole to complete a second-round 63 and remain on 17 under par.

Sweden's Michael Jonzon carded a third-round 63 to reach 13 under, one ahead of Briton Ross Fisher.

German Martin Kaymer, preparing for next week's Ryder Cup, was tied fourth on 11 under after a second-round 64 with Belgian Thomas Pieters on four under ahead of his first appearance for Europe in the biennial match against the United States.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
