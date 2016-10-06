Cycling: Former Wiggins team mate questions timing of TUEs
LONDON A former team mate of Bradley Wiggins has called into question the British rider's use of a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for triamcinolone before his 2012 Tour de France win.
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland Ryder Cup rookies Thomas Pieters and Rafa Cabrera-Bello made a low-key return to the European Tour on Thursday, posting two-under-par 70s in the opening round of the Dunhill Links Championship.
Swede Alex Noren, chasing his third victory of the season, led the way on 64 at the pro-am event that is being played on three courses -- St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
Pieters birdied the par-four seventh at Carnoustie after hitting a monster drive on to the green at the 401-yard hole.
"It's great to be back. Everybody is on my side here," the big-hitting Belgian told reporters.
"But I'm still very tired mentally," added Pieters who was top scorer with four points from five matches at last week's Ryder Cup in Minnesota won 17-11 by the United States.
Spaniard Cabrera-Bello began his Dunhill campaign with four birdies and two bogeys at Carnoustie.
England's Ross Fisher was in second place on 65, one ahead of compatriot Matt Ford and Swede Joakim Lagergren.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON A former team mate of Bradley Wiggins has called into question the British rider's use of a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for triamcinolone before his 2012 Tour de France win.
LONDON The International Olympic Committee (IOC) lost the anti-doping battle at Rio but can redeem itself in time for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, anti-doping officials said on Thursday.
SUZUKA, Japan A beaming Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed some light-hearted banter with Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen at the Japanese Grand Prix on Thursday in an exchange that also underscored their rivalry.