Belgium's Thomas Pieters acknowledge the crowd on the 18th during the second round. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

ST ANDREWS, Scotland Thomas Pieters, the leading scorer at last week's Ryder Cup with four points from five matches, came unstuck at his penultimate hole in the Dunhill Links Championship second round on Friday.

The long-hitting Belgian worked his way into a good position near the top of the leaderboard before a double-bogey six at the 17th meant he had to settle for a four-under 68 and a total of 138, five strokes behind leader Ross Fisher of England (68).

"It's a shame to finish with a double because I was going along nicely and making a few putts," Ryder Cup rookie Pieters told reporters at Kingsbarns, one of three courses being used at the pro-am event in Scotland.

"You can't drive it in the fairway bunkers here, you just can't. I'll have to avoid those tomorrow at St Andrews as well."

Former Ryder Cup player Fisher was one stroke ahead of Swede Joakim Lagergren (68).

Overnight leader Alex Noren (71), also from Sweden, was in third spot on 135, one in front of South African Jbe Kruger (68).

