Briton Hatton wins Dunhill Links title

Golf Britain - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St. Andrews, Scotland - 9/10/16 England's Tyrrell Hatton celebrates winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with the trophy

(Reuters) - England's Tyrrell Hatton fired his second scintillating round of the weekend to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on Sunday -- his first European Tour title.

The 24-year-old had stormed into the lead with a majestic 62 at the Old Course on Saturday and followed that with a round of 66 to finish on 23-under for the week.

Compatriot Ross Fisher and South Africa's Richard Sterne finished four shots adrift.

Hatton, who pocketed $800,000, carded seven birdies to stay ahead of the chasers, his only blemish coming with a bogey at the 17th.