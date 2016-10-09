FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Briton Hatton wins Dunhill Links title
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 9, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Briton Hatton wins Dunhill Links title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Golf Britain - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St. Andrews, Scotland - 9/10/16 England's Tyrrell Hatton celebrates winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with the trophy Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

(Reuters) - England's Tyrrell Hatton fired his second scintillating round of the weekend to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on Sunday -- his first European Tour title.

The 24-year-old had stormed into the lead with a majestic 62 at the Old Course on Saturday and followed that with a round of 66 to finish on 23-under for the week.

Compatriot Ross Fisher and South Africa's Richard Sterne finished four shots adrift.

Hatton, who pocketed $800,000, carded seven birdies to stay ahead of the chasers, his only blemish coming with a bogey at the 17th.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.