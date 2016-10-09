Radwanska powers past Konta to capture China Open title
Agnieszka Radwanska collected her 20th career WTA title after a dominant 6-4 6-2 victory over Britain's Johanna Konta in the China Open final on Sunday.
England's Tyrrell Hatton fired his second scintillating round of the weekend to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on Sunday -- his first European Tour title.
The 24-year-old had stormed into the lead with a majestic 62 at the Old Course on Saturday and followed that with a round of 66 to finish on 23-under for the week.
Compatriot Ross Fisher and South Africa's Richard Sterne finished four shots adrift.
Hatton, who pocketed $800,000, carded seven birdies to stay ahead of the chasers, his only blemish coming with a bogey at the 17th.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
(The Sports Xchange) - The Chicago Cubs rocked Jeff Samardzija for four early runs on Saturday en route to a 5-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants and a 2-0 lead in their National League Division Series.
Nick Kyrgios shelved the on-court histrionics and let his tennis do the talking to win an enthralling battle against rising Belgian David Goffin 4-6 6-3 7-5 and clinch the Japan Open on Sunday.