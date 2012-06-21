FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Last two days of Irish Open are first European Tour sellout
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 21, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Last two days of Irish Open are first European Tour sellout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The European Tour has had to close ticket sales for an event for the first time after the final two rounds of next week’s Irish Open were sold out.

The tournament’s return to Royal Portrush for the first time since 1947 has attracted a field including world number two Rory McIlroy and fellow Northern Irishmen Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell.

Triple major champion Padraig Harrington and U.S. PGA winner Keegan Bradley are also due to take part in the June 28-July 1 event in County Antrim.

“We are preparing for a crowd around the 100,000 mark for the week...and with a particularly large spectator audience expected for the weekend we felt it prudent to stop selling tickets for Saturday and Sunday,” championship director Antonia Beggs said in a news release on Thursday.

Portrush is the home town of Clarke who claimed his first major victory in the British Open at Sandwich last July.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.