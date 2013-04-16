FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jimenez returns from broken leg at this week's Spanish Open
April 16, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

Jimenez returns from broken leg at this week's Spanish Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain poses with his trophy and a cigar after winning the Hong Kong Open golf tournament November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

MADRID (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup stalwart Miguel Angel Jimenez will make his comeback from a broken leg at this week’s Spanish Open, the national golf federation said on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old sustained the injury while skiing in Spain’s Sierra Nevada in December.

Jimenez, the oldest winner in European Tour history, will be playing in his 599th event on the circuit and looking to add to the four top-10 finishes he has amassed in 25 appearances in the Spanish Open.

This year’s edition, which starts on Thursday, is being held at the Parador de El Saler course near Valencia where Jimenez tied for third place in 2001.

Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez

