FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong-loving Jimenez confirms return for title defense
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 13, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong-loving Jimenez confirms return for title defense

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain waits on the third fairway during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

(Reuters) - Ageless Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez will return to defend his Hong Kong Open title in October, hoping to win the European Tour event for a fifth time, organizers said on Wednesday.

The cigar-puffing golfer became the Tour’s oldest winner last year, a month shy of his 50th birthday, prevailing in a three-way playoff for his second successive title at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

“This tournament holds a very special place in my heart, for obvious reasons,” Jimenez, who improved on his own record as the Tour’s oldest winner with a Spanish Open victory in May, said in a statement.

”It is just a unique event - the city, the golf course, the people - they all contribute to what is always one of the best and most popular tournaments of the season for us players.

”Last year’s win was possibly the most special as I defended my title and also extended my record as the oldest winner on The European Tour.

“It will give me great pride to once again return as reigning champion. I hope that I can make it five!”

The event, also co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Hong Kong Golf Association, will be held from Oct. 16-19.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.