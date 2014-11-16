Young gun Koepka pinching himself after outplaying elite

BELEK Turkey (Reuters) - American Brooks Koepka was pinching himself after the young gun outplayed a world-class field to land the Turkish Airlines Open crown on Sunday.

The 24-year-old eclipsed the likes of Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood to claim the first prize of 930,000 euros ($1.16 million) at the European Tour’s penultimate event of the season.

“To look where I was a year and a half ago on the (second tier) Challenge Tour and now to be a winner on the European Tour is incredible,” the bearded Koepka told reporters at the end of a day of glorious sunshine in the southern resort of Antalya.

“This is very special and now I‘m excited to get to next week and hopefully carry my form over,” he added, referring to the DP World Tour Championship extravaganza in Dubai.

Koepka, who shot a closing seven-under-par 65 for a 17-under total of 271, said he was in no rush to desert the European circuit he has looked upon as home for the last couple of years in favour of the more lucrative U.S. PGA Tour.

“The plan is to play both,” he explained after climbing into the top 40 from 61st in the world rankings.

“The goal was to be in the top 50 by the end of the year to be in all the majors, all the World Golf Championship events...and play both tours. I don’t see a reason why I can’t do it.”

Joy for Koepka spelt heartache for Poulter as he finished one stroke adrift in second place after missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last which would have forced a playoff.

The 38-year-old Englishman has had a wretched season with niggling injuries but he took solace at achieving his second top-10 finish in successive weeks, after having also tied for sixth at the WGC-HSBC Champions Tournament in Shanghai.

“Coming into a stretch of tournaments with brand new equipment in the bag is potentially dangerous but it’s actually worked out fantastic,” said Poulter.

“I couldn’t be happier with Titleist, the equipment’s been really good. These two weeks I know I probably could have won had I hit a couple of different shots at different times, so I have to take plenty away.”