FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Madeira event back on European Tour schedule
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 11, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

Madeira event back on European Tour schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The European Tour has added the Madeira Islands Open to next year’s golf schedule, with the event being played in the same week as the World Match Play Championship in Bulgaria.

The 21st edition of the Portuguese tournament is to be staged from May 16-19 at Santo da Serra and carries a total prize fund of 675,000 euros ($872,500).

Defending champion Ricardo Santos of Portugal will look to make it a title double next year.

“The fact Ricardo has been named Rookie of the Year will serve to increase the excitement as we look forward to next year’s renewal,” the tour’s chief operating officer Keith Waters said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7736 euros)

Writing by Tony Jimenez in London; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.