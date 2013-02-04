Golf: Harrington and Schwartzel join Donald in Malaysian Open

(Reuters) - Triple major champion Padraig Harrington and 2011 U.S. Masters winner Charl Schwartzel will join world number three Luke Donald in the field for next month’s Malaysian Open, organizers said on Monday.

Harrington, up to 47th in the rankings after finishing tied-ninth at the Phoenix Open on Sunday, last appeared in Malaysia in 2006 and ended a two-year victory drought in October at the elite four-man Grand Slam of Golf event in Bermuda.

South African Schwartzel, who played two years ago following his greatest triumph at Augusta, said it was an event not to be missed.

“It’s one of my favorite events of the year and I love Asia - the food, people, culture and golf courses,” the world number 18 said on the European Tour website (www.europeantour.com).

Matteo Manassero of Italy has also confirmed his participation in the March 21-24 tournament he won in 2011.