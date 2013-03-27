FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Last bullet in chamber for Augusta-chasing Europeans
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 27, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Last bullet in chamber for Augusta-chasing Europeans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain hits his second shot on the second hole during the second round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship golf tournament in Marana, Arizona February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

(Reuters) - Spain’s Rafael Cabrera-Bello leads a host of top European names hoping to qualify for the first major of the year at the U.S. Masters next month when the European Tour travels to Morocco for the Hassan II Trophy starting on Thursday.

Cabrera-Bello put the theft of his personal possessions behind him en route to last week’s weather-hit Malaysian Open to finish tied-22nd and with a ranking of 65 he is closing in on a Masters’ debut with a place in the top 50.

“The main reason I am here is to try to win this tournament and get into The Masters,” the Spaniard told the European Tour website (www.europeantour.com), with the April 11-14 Masters looming large on the horizon.

“This is my last chance to do it this year, the last bullet in the chamber if you like, and I am going to give it my best shot,” added the twice European Tour winner.

“Hopefully, I can continue to play well and if the door opens a little bit on Sunday afternoon here then I can take my chance.”

The other four names who can book their Masters place with victory in Morocco are Scots Stephen Gallacher (64), Richie Ramsay (73) and Scott Jamieson (74) plus German Marcel Siem (72).

Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.