McIlroy named European Tour's Golfer of Year

LONDON (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy has been named the European Tour’s Golfer of the Year for the second time in three seasons, capping an outstanding 2014 for the world number one.
The 25-year-old Northern Irishman landed the British Open title in July and the U.S. PGA Championship crown in August -- the third and fourth majors of his career -- before winning three points as Europe retained the Ryder Cup in September.
“To be named the European Tour’s Golfer of the Year for a second time is a huge honor and one I am extremely proud of,” said McIlroy who also won this season’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.
“If I had won any one of those four titles it would have been a good year but to win all four... and to be part of another fantastic European victory in the Ryder Cup means it is a great one,” he added in a news release.
