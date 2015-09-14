McIlroy puts Turkish Airlines Open on his schedule

Aug 12, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Rory McIlroy speaks at a press conference during a practice round for the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits -The Straits Course. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - World number one Rory McIlroy will compete in next month’s Turkish Airlines Open, the first tournament of the European Tour’s end-of-season Final Series competition.

The 26-year-old Northern Irishman has missed a large chunk of the season after sustaining an ankle injury playing soccer with his friends.

McIlroy played in Turkey three years ago when the tournament was an exhibition event.

“I‘m looking to finish the year strongly so Turkey will be a key tournament for me,” the four-times major winner told www.europeantour.com on Monday.

“I didn’t perform my best here in 2012. It’s a really great holiday destination with a wonderful atmosphere but this time I’m hoping to be right in the running come Sunday as it’s a tournament I would really love to win.”

Frenchman Victor Dubuisson won the event when it made its debut on the European Tour schedule in 2013 and American Brooks Koepka triumphed a year later.

The Turkish Open takes place between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 with 78 players competing for a prize fund of $7 million.

Shanghai hosts the next two Final Series tournaments, the WGC-HSBC Champions and the BMW Masters, before the season ends with the $8 million DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from Nov. 19-22.