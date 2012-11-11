McIlroy wins European Tour order of merit to emulate Donald

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits out of bunker on the first hole during the third round of the Barclays Singapore Open golf tournament in Sentosa November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy followed in the footsteps of Ryder Cup team mate Luke Donald when he became the second player to win the money list crowns in both Europe and the United States on Sunday.

World number one McIlroy finished third at the Singapore Open to secure the European Tour Race to Dubai title with two events remaining.

The 23-year-old Northern Irishman built a huge lead in the PGA Tour money list after clinching his second major at the PGA Championship in August and then winning two of the four FedExCup playoff events the following month.

Englishman Donald became the first player to achieve the feat in 2011.