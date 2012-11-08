FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Molinari's first ace caps fine comeback after poor start
November 8, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 5 years ago

Molinari's first ace caps fine comeback after poor start

John O'Brien

2 Min Read

Edoardo Molinari of Italy watches his shot on the first hole during the BMW Masters 2012 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Edoardo Molinari capped a fine comeback after a disastrous start by recording the first hole-in-one of his professional career on the way to posting a one-under 70 in the first round of the Singapore Open on Thursday.

The Italian, who has been bothered by a troublesome wrist which required surgery earlier this year, aced the par-three 17th to move under par for the first time in his round after dropping three shots in his opening three holes.

“I hit a six-iron 188 yards and we had a decent view of it. It pitched just short of the hole and all of a sudden the people behind the green started to scream and clap,” the 31-year-old told reporters.

”There is a BMW car on the tee there but luckily I read on the notice-board on Tuesday that it was only for display.

“It is my first hole in one in competition as a professional. I had two or three as an amateur, but I cannot remember exactly.”

Molinari lamented his bad start to the round but was happy to post a decent score, four behind early leader Thomas Bjorn, despite struggling with his control.

“I had a very bad start with a bogey on the first and a double bogey on the third but three birdies in four holes brought it back to level par. I did not hit the ball very well unfortunately,” he added.

“The wrist is still bothering me. I had a good month without any pain or anything then all of a sudden it started bothering me a little bit. Hopefully soon I can be 100 percent.”

Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
