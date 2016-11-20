Belgium's Pieters running on empty ahead of World Cup of Golf

Golf Britain - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St. Andrews, Scotland - 8/10/16 Belgium's Thomas Pieters plays his approach to the 18th green during the third round Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Thomas Pieters says he cannot wait for the season to end but is hoping to get enough rest in the coming days to help Belgium to victory at the World Cup of Golf next weekend.

The 24-year-old was a sensation at the Ryder Cup in Hazeltine in October, becoming the first European rookie to ever secure four points in his debut appearance.

However, his performance in Minnesota belied what has been a lean period for Pieters on the circuit since winning the Made in Denmark event in August, and he was off the pace again in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship.

"I'm done," Pieters told Reuters after finishing with a two-under round to end four-under for the tournament.

"I came in knowing I was running out of energy already. It's just one of those weeks, you know, you just can't wait for the season to end to be honest."

The end-of-season program has been grueling for Pieters, with tournaments on four continents in the last month. He now heads to a fifth to compete in the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne, Australia.

"You can't do much, anything but sleep," said Pieters, when asked how he could lift himself for the contest. "I hope I sleep a bit on the plane and then give it my best next week."

One thing which should help Pieters, and Belgium, is the performance in the Middle East of World Cup playing partner Nicolas Colsaerts. He went into the final round at Jumeirah Golf Estates tied for second, one shot off the lead.

"Of course," said Pieters on the impact of Colsaerts' Dubai form. "We have a good shot at contending and maybe winning it, so it's very exciting times."