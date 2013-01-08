Rose, Dufner, Olazabal add more stardust to Qatar Masters

Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain tees off on the second hole during the first day of the Hong Kong Open golf tournament November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

(Reuters) - Twice U.S. Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal, Briton Justin Rose and American Jason Dufner will join several other big names at this month’s Qatar Masters, organizers said on Tuesday.

World number four Rose and ninth-ranked Dufner join former world number one Martin Kaymer and Ryder Cup teammates Sergio Garcia and Paul Lawrie, who announced on Monday they would play in the $2.5 million event.

Olazabal, 46, captained Europe to a memorable comeback victory over the United States in the biennial Ryder Cup in September and won his last title in 2005.

“Jose Maria Olazabal is a golfing great... he is assured of an especially warm reception at Doha Golf Club,” Qatar Golf Association president Hassan Al Nuaimi said on the European Tour website (www.europeantour.com).

The January 23-26 event is part of the European Tour’s Middle East swing which also includes next week’s Abu Dhabi Championship featuring world number one Rory McIlroy and 14-times major winner Tiger Woods and the January 31-February 3 Dubai Desert Classic.