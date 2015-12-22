American Reed lauds European Tour's camaraderie and vibe

Dec 10, 2015; Naples, FL, USA; Patrick Reed hits his drive on the 18th hole during the first round of the Franklin Templeton Shootout golf match at the Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - World number 10 Patrick Reed has lauded Europe’s “real sense of camaraderie” and “great vibe” after completing his first full year as a member of the tour.

The U.S. Ryder Cup player said his experiences had provided an insight into why Europe have dominated the competition in recent decades, winning eight of the last 10 editions of the biennial team event.

”The guys on the European Tour are awesome,“ Reed told www.europeantour.com. ”It’s very different from the U.S. because there everyone has their families.

”Over here the guys are always hanging out together and having a good time, going for dinner together. There’s a real sense of camaraderie and a great vibe.

“It’s easy to see where that team spirit comes from in the Ryder Cup,” the 25-year-old added.

Reed ended the year in style, reeling off top-10 finishes in his last four events on the European Tour.

”I absolutely loved visiting so many new countries and discovering new places for the first time,“ he said. ”It’s been so much fun.

”Hong Kong was awesome. What a place. We loved Switzerland as well. It was so unbelievably beautiful there.

“I wish I could stay in some of these places longer than just a week,” added Reed, who formed an excellent partnership with Jordan Spieth when the Americans were beaten in last year’s Ryder Cup in Scotland.

“With golf and everything, you don’t really get much of a chance to fully see and appreciate and enjoy these places as much as if you were there on holiday.”

Reed’s solitary victory on the European Tour came when he won the joint-sanctioned WGC-Cadillac Championship in Florida last year.