Nishikori thrashes wayward Wawrinka at Tour Finals
LONDON Japan's Kei Nishikori dispatched error-strewn Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 in a disappointingly one-sided clash at the ATP World Tour Finals on Monday.
LONDON U.S. Ryder Cup talisman Patrick Reed will keep his European Tour card next season despite failing to play the required number of events to retain membership.
The American was due to compete in the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open this month but dropped out, as did world number two Rory McIlroy, because of security fears.
The European Tour said in a statement on Monday that Reed would keep his membership by virtue of his victory at the 2014 Cadillac Championship in Florida, a World Golf Championship event.
"We are delighted to announce that Patrick will return to action on the European Tour for the 2017 season," chief executive Keith Pelley said.
"He is one of the game's most exciting talents, as everyone who witnessed his electrifying performance at this year's Ryder Cup will testify to, and our fans look forward to seeing him in action again next year."
Reed was the leading American scorer in their Ryder Cup victory over Europe in Minnesota last month, picking up three and a half points from five matches.
"I love to compete and I take pride in the fact I have both my PGA Tour card and my European Tour card," said the world number eight.
"I am grateful I will continue to be a part of the European Tour and I value the opportunity to play with the best players in the world, all over the world."
(The Sports Xchange) - Denver safety Justin Simmons leaped over the center to block a potential game-winning extra point attempt and safety Will Parks returned it 84 yards for a two-point defensive conversion to lift the Broncos to a wild 25-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
SAO PAULO Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton won a stop-start, wet and chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday to take the Formula One title battle with Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.