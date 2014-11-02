FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siem chips in to win BMW Masters in playoff
November 2, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Siem chips in to win BMW Masters in playoff

Andrew Both

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - German Marcel Siem chipped in from 30 feet (10 meters) at the first extra hole to win the $7 million BMW Masters in a three-man playoff on Sunday.

Siem’s birdie edged Frenchman Alexander Levy and Briton Ross Fisher after the trio had finished locked at 16-under-par 272 at Lake Malaren.

Siem came from five strokes behind overnight leader Levy, despite carding a one-over 73 in strong northerly winds that sent scores soaring after three days of ideal conditions.

The 34-year-old claimed his third victory on the European Tour.

Levy hit a series of poor shots and nervous putts to card 78, while Fisher’s superb 67 was the best round of the day.

The tournament was the first of four events in the European Tour’s Final Series.

Editing by John O'Brien

