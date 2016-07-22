FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shot clock and music set to feature in six-hole Euro event
July 22, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Shot clock and music set to feature in six-hole Euro event

Tony Jimenez

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley wants to introduce a six-hole event incorporating a shot clock, music, different clothes and fewer clubs in an effort to attract more golf followers.

"Yes, there would be a shot clock," Pelley told BBC radio. "Yes, there would be music.

"Players would probably be dressed a bit differently. Maybe they would only play with five or seven clubs."

Authorities around the world are worried about slow play and the declining interest in golf and Pelley is keen to try a new format likely to feature top players representing their countries.

"It would probably be a country competition so you could see England playing Scotland in a six-hole matchplay," he explained.

"If you're not prepared to change you're not prepared to be innovative. If you're not prepared to actually take chances, then sports will fall behind."

Canadian Pelley took over as chief executive from George O'Grady last year.

Editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
