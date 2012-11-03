Golf: Snedeker misses European Tour magic number by a whisker

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - American Brandt Snedeker fell agonizingly short of becoming the first golfer to shoot a sub-60 round at a European Tour event after he misread his putt at the HSBC-WGC Champions on Saturday.

Snedeker was within an inch of creating a small slice of golfing history during the third round when the 31-year-old stood over a 20-foot putt on the 18th green at Mission Hills.

Had he holed it, he would have become the first player to shoot the first sub-60 score in one of golf’s World Championship events.

But he misread his putt and it slid agonizingly wide of the right hand side of the hole and he had to settle for a 12-under par 60.

“I was disappointed not to shoot 59,” said Snedeker.

”Because in a career you might only get a couple of chances to do it.

”When I made eagle at the 15th the idea of shooting 59 came to me but I knew I needed to make birdie at the last three holes.

”I rattled off a couple at 16 and 17 and then played a great shot from a fairway bunker to set up the chance at the last.

“I hit a good putt but I misread it a little bit. I was disappointed but I knew it had put me back in the tournament.”

Snedeker had begun his third round 15 shots behind the South African leader Louis Oosthuizen but walked off the green to sign for the 16th 60 in 40 years of European Tour golf and four off the pace.