FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stunning Stenson lands European Player of Year award
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 17, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

Stunning Stenson lands European Player of Year award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Henrik Stenson of Sweden poses with his 2013 Race to Dubai trophy after winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

LONDON (Reuters) - Swede Henrik Stenson’s spectacular surge to number three in the world rankings behind Tiger Woods and Adam Scott was rewarded on Tuesday when he was named the European Tour Player of the Year.

“There is absolutely no doubt that Henrik Stenson is a fully deserving winner of The Race to Dubai European Tour Golfer of the Year award,” chief executive George O‘Grady said in a statement.

“Henrik’s unprecedented success was the result of the most tremendous consistency and hard work and to finish it all off in such style at the DP World Tour Championship to secure The Race to Dubai was quite remarkable.”

Stenson’s victory in Dubai last month allowed him to complete a unique double, adding his first-place finish in the European order of merit to his victory in the U.S. Tour’s lucrative end-of-season FedExCup playoff series.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.