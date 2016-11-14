FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Stenson needs long game back on song in Dubai
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 14, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 9 months ago

Stenson needs long game back on song in Dubai

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Golf - WGC-HSBC Champions Golf Tournament - Shanghai, China- 30/10/16 Henrik Stenson of Sweden in action.Aly Song - RTX2R0T0

DUBAI (Reuters) - Henrik Stenson is looking to iron out some creases in his long game in time for Europe's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai which starts on Thursday.

The money-list leader was not at his best but still finished eighth in Sunday's Nedbank Challenge at Sun City, South Africa, an event won by fellow Swede Alex Noren.

"I felt like my swing had more moving parts than my Swiss watch," Stenson told www.europeantour.com.

"I was fighting my long game. I think I did pretty good despite that."

Stenson, Noren, U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett and four-times major winner Rory McIlroy can all finish top of the money-list.

British Open winner Stenson leads Englishman Willett by almost 300,000 points. Noren trails his compatriot by 633,436 points while fourth-placed McIlroy is 1,176,414 adrift.

The Northern Irishman has to win in Dubai to have any chance of being crowned Europe's number one for a fourth time.

Noren needs at least a top-two finish while Willett must be among the leading five to have any hope of displacing Stenson.

The DP World Tour Championship has a prize fund of $8 million.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.