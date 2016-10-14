Next month's $7 million Turkish Airlines Golf Open could be in doubt after the European Tour said it was urgently investigating rocket attacks on Friday in Antalya, the southern region where the tournament is due to take place.

According to the privately owned Dogan news agency, two rockets were fired, apparently aimed at a fuel tanker. One hit a fish store and the other landed on open ground, with neither causing casualties.

"As a matter of priority we are currently investigating today's incident ... with our security consultants and local authorities," the tour said in a statement at the British Masters. "We will update further as soon as possible."

The Turkish Open, the first of the tour's three-tournament, season-ending Final Series, is due to be held in Antalya from Nov. 3-6. World number three Rory McIlroy is the top-ranked player due to compete.

Ambulances and special forces police were sent to the area of Friday's attack near the resort town of Kemer. It was not immediately clear who was responsible, but Kurdish and far-left militants have staged similar attacks, mostly against security forces, in the past.

Three Turkish soldiers were wounded in an armed attack on their military vehicle near Antalya in August.

Turkish tourism has been hit by a series of bombings, a failed coup in July and tensions with Russia, whose citizens are among the main visitors to Turkish resorts.

