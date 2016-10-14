Bolt sets last race in Jamaica for June
KINGSTON, Jamaica Jamaica's Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt will run his last race on home soil at June's Racers Grand Prix before retiring from competition two months later, he said on Friday.
Next month's $7 million Turkish Airlines Golf Open could be in doubt after the European Tour said it was urgently investigating rocket attacks on Friday in Antalya, the southern region where the tournament is due to take place.
According to the privately owned Dogan news agency, two rockets were fired, apparently aimed at a fuel tanker. One hit a fish store and the other landed on open ground, with neither causing casualties.
"As a matter of priority we are currently investigating today's incident ... with our security consultants and local authorities," the tour said in a statement at the British Masters. "We will update further as soon as possible."
The Turkish Open, the first of the tour's three-tournament, season-ending Final Series, is due to be held in Antalya from Nov. 3-6. World number three Rory McIlroy is the top-ranked player due to compete.
Ambulances and special forces police were sent to the area of Friday's attack near the resort town of Kemer. It was not immediately clear who was responsible, but Kurdish and far-left militants have staged similar attacks, mostly against security forces, in the past.
Three Turkish soldiers were wounded in an armed attack on their military vehicle near Antalya in August.
Turkish tourism has been hit by a series of bombings, a failed coup in July and tensions with Russia, whose citizens are among the main visitors to Turkish resorts.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
WATFORD, England Fan favorite Andrew 'Beef' Johnston had the galleries eating out of the palm of his hand with a buccaneering eight-birdie 65 in the British Masters second round on Friday.
SHANGHAI World number one Novak Djokovic recovered from a first-set loss to overcome Germany's Mischa Zverev while Britain's Andy Murray swept past Belgium's David Goffin to reach the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday.