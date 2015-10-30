FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Van Zyl's lead cut by chasing pack in Turkey
October 30, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Van Zyl's lead cut by chasing pack in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Africa's Jaco Van Zyl tees off on the 14th hole during the first round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

LONDON (Reuters) - South Africa’s Jaco Van Zyl had his three-shot overnight lead cut to two after the second round of the Turkish Open in Antalya on Friday.

He followed his 61 on Thursday with a 69, allowing English pair Richard Bland and Chris Wood to close to within two shots on 12 under par.

Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay and Frenchman Victor Dubuisson shared fourth place, one shot further back.

Britain’s Lee Westwood, second overnight, dropped six places after a 71.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
