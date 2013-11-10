Woods unsure if he will return to 'fun event' in Turkey

Tiger Woods of U.S. leaves the course after finishing the final round of the inaugural Turkish Airlines Open in the south west city of Antalya November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - World number one Tiger Woods said he thoroughly enjoyed playing in the inaugural Turkish Airlines Open this week but refused to commit to the European Tour event next season.

“This was a fun tournament,” he told reporters after a closing 67 meant he finished in a tie for third place.

“It was different in the fact that you had to make so many birdies,” added Woods in reference to surprise French winner Victor Dubuisson’s 24-under-par tally.

“Just had to be aggressive all of the time and that is reflected by how many guys made runs of four or five birdies in a row. I said 20-plus was going to win this week and it kind of ended up being that way.”

Asked whether he would return to Turkey in 2014, Woods replied: ”I don’t know.

“I got better as this week went on. Yesterday I didn’t hit it that great on the back nine but overall it was pretty good.”

Woods was in scintillating form in the second round, shooting a nine-under 63, but he lost ground after returning a 68 on Saturday.

The 14-times major champion is continuing to confound the critics who said when he slid down the world rankings in 2011 that he would never regain his former glories.

“A couple of years ago there were a lot of you guys who were saying I could never win again,” said Woods.

“I’ve got eight wins since then, five this year, so I‘m very happy with the progress I’ve made. I’ve won on some venues that were very tough this year and being part of the U.S. Presidents Cup win with (captain) Freddie (Couples) was another special moment.”

Woods has one more tournament appearance this season, at his own World Challenge event in California next month.

“I‘m going to hang up the clubs for a little bit, that’s going to be nice,” he said, “then we have another great field (in December) so I‘m looking forward to getting there and competing.”