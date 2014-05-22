Wozniacki takes comfort from Liverpool connection

Mar 23, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Caroline Wozniacki smiles against Sloane Stephens (not pictured) on day seven of the Sony Open at Crandon Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

VIRGINIA WATER England (Reuters) - Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki said she was drawing comfort from her fellow supporters of Liverpool football club in her first public comments since golfer Rory McIlroy announced their wedding had been called off.

The 25-year-old Northern Irishman issued a statement on the eve of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, saying he was not ready for marriage.

“It’s a hard time for me right now,” former world number one Wozniacki said on Twitter on Thursday.

“Thanks for all the sweet messages! Happy I support Liverpool right now because I know I’ll never walk alone,” she added in reference to the famous anthem of the five-times European soccer champions.

McIlroy is a lifelong fan of Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United and played in the same group as former Old Trafford favorites Peter Schmeichel, Teddy Sheringham and Phil Neville in Wednesday’s pre-tournament pro-am.

World number 10 McIlroy said the split came just a few days after wedding invitations had been sent out.

“There is no right way to end a relationship that has been so important to two people,” explained the twice major winner.

”The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realize I wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails.

“I wish Caroline all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great times we’ve had.”