FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McIlroy scoops European writers award
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 10, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

McIlroy scoops European writers award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland gestures at the 18th green during the third round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

LONDON (Reuters) - World number one Rory McIlroy won the 2012 European Golf Writers Trophy on Monday after a spectacular season during which he landed his second major title and topped the money-list on both sides of the Atlantic.

The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who added the U.S. PGA Championship to the U.S. Open crown he bagged in 2011, finished ahead of Europe’s triumphant Ryder Cup team in the voting.

“Wherever we play the golf writers are there helping to promote our sport and give a voice to golf and therefore I am delighted to win their award,” he said in a statement.

“I hope to give them plenty more good things to write about in 2013,” added McIlroy who claimed a total of five tournament victories this year.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Julien Pretot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.